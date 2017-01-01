GRANBY, Colo. (AP) – An autopsy has concluded that a Texas woman who fell from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort died from a rupture of the aorta and other traumatic injuries. Authorities said Sunday they were still investigating how 40-year-old Kelly Huber fell from the lift last week at Granby Ranch Ski Resort about 90 miles west of Denver. Huber’s two daughters also were injured after falling about 20 feet with her on Thursday. Her 12-year-old daughter was released from the local hospital. A 9-year-old was being treated at Children’s Hospital in suburban Denver. Her condition wasn’t immediately released.