LEAGUE CITY (AP) – The 32-year-old ex-husband of a missing Galveston County woman has been charged with murder after the remains of a woman were found wrapped in plastic at his home. Shaun Philip Hardy already was in custody following his arrest Friday on a charge of tampering with evidence after the human remains were discovered at his home in League City, about 25 miles southeast of Houston. Charges against him were upgraded Saturday to murder and his bond boosted to $1 million. His ex-wife, 30-year-old Ann-Christine Johnson, has been missing for nearly three weeks. A League City police spokesman, Kelley Williamson, says authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm that the remains are Johnson’s. Authorities say the couple, who divorced in 2015 after about a year-and-a-half of marriage, had a volatile relationship.