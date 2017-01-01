Cleveland Browns Secure First Pick in NFL Draft

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) -- With a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns clinched the first pick in this year's NFL Draft.



The Browns went 1-15 this season, with their lone win a Week 16 thriller against the San Diego Chargers. The Browns loss also secured the second overall pick in the draft for the San Francisco 49ers.



On Sunday, the Browns used a pair of touchdown passes from Robert Griffin III to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The Steelers rallied back with 21 unanswered points, which meant that Browns running back George Atkinson III's touchdown run with three minutes left would force an overtime period.



In the overtime, Cleveland used a nearly eight minute drive to take the lead back, but settled for a field goal after stalling out near the goal line. A 26-yard touchdown pass from Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones to receiver Cobi Hamilton downed the Browns just over four minutes later.



In the loss, Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor became the second player to record 1,000 receiving yards in one season and 1,000 passing yards in another. The only previous member of that club was Marlin Briscoe, who passed for 1,000 yards with the 1968 Denver Broncos and tallied 1,000 as a receiver with the 1970 Buffalo Bills.



