French Law Giving Workers 'Right to Disconnect' Goes Into Effect

January 1, 2017

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(PARIS) -- Starting Sunday, French workers have the legal right to avoid work emails outside of working hours.



According to BBC News, the so-called "right to disconnect" goes into effect on Sunday, and will require companies with more than 50 employees to create a conduct charter that sets hours during which its workers are not supposed to send or answer emails.



France's work week is 35 hours, a standard set in 2000.



Supporters of the law say employees who are expected to check and reply to work emails even when they are not on the clock are not properly compensated for overtime work, and that they build up additional stress, sleep problems and the risk of burnout.



The law was introduced in May, and set to go into effect for the new year.



