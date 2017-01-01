Three Killed, 15 Injured in Continuing Gun Violence in Chicago

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2017 at 4:53 pm

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) -- As the city of Chicago announced the staggering number of shootings in Chicago last year, the city saw three more people killed and 15 wounded in the first few hours of 2017.



According to the Chicago Tribune, 11 shootings in the first six hours of the new year continued a distressing trend. 2016's more than 3,000 shootings were more than the city had seen in a year since the 1990s.



In the coming year, the Chicago Police Department has a number of actions it hopes will bring the number of shootings down. Among the ideas are district-based intelligence centers to tailor responses to individual communities, the addition of 1,000 more officers on the streets, and implementation of body cameras for every officer.



