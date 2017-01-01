PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images(TBILISI, Georgia) — Republican Sens. John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar spoke out against Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday, while showing support for NATO in Eastern Europe.

“Vladimir Putin — unless we stand up to him — will continue his aggression,” McCain, R-Ariz., said. He called for tougher sanctions against Russia, urging for the U.S. to “stand up to Vladimir Putin.”

According to a release from Klobuchar’s office, the trio of senators is touring Ukrain, the Baltics and Georgia in part “to focus on mountaing international cybersecurity problems.”

“We hope to make 2017 a year of offense,” Graham, said. “We believe that Putin has hacked into our elections in America, that he’s trying to undermine democracy all over the world and it’s time for new sanctions to hit him hard as an individual, his energy sector, his banking sector.”

“It is time to push back against Putin, to be a better friend to our allies here including Georgia, to be more helpful.”

