EAST TEXAS – With the arrival of the new year came two new arrivals to East Texas. The first baby of the year arrived at East Texas Medical Center Monday morning at 2:30. Diego Perez is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jose Juan Perez. The couple’s first child weighed in at 7 pounds and 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches. At 5:00 Monday morning, Longview’s first baby of 2017 arrived at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Vincent Simpson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Simpson. He tipped the scales at 7 pounds 6 ounces.