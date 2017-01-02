Official White House Photo by Pete Souza(NEW YORK) — President Obama will give his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago later this month, the White House announced Monday.

In an email, President Obama cited George Washington’s precedent-setting “peaceful, democratic transfer of power.” “He also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people,” Obama notes, “and over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.”

“I’m just beginning to write my remarks,” he says, “but I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

The speech will take place on Tuesday, January 10th.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.