Today is Monday January 02, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scoreboard Roundup — 1/1/17

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2017 at 6:00 am
Print Friendly

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana   117  Orlando      104
OT  Atlanta   114  San Antonio  112
Detroit   107  Miami         98Portland   95  Minnesota     89
Toronto   123  L.A. Lakers  114

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT  Toronto      5  Detroit        4
Washington   2  Ottawa         1
SO  Anaheim      4  Philadelphia   3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
OT  Pittsburgh     27  Cleveland       24
Minnesota      38  Chicago         10
New England    35  Miami           14
Cincinnati     27  Baltimore       10
Tampa Bay      17  Carolina        16
Tennessee      24  Houston         17
Philadelphia   27  Dallas          13
N-Y Jets       30  Buffalo         10
Indianapolis   24  Jacksonville    20
Arizona        44  Los Angeles      6
N-Y Giants     19  Washington      10
Atlanta        38  New Orleans     32
Denver         24  Oakland          6
Seattle        25  San Francisco   23
Kansas City    37  San Diego       27
Green Bay      31  Detroit         24

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(13) Butler       78  Providence    61
OT  Minnesota         91  (15) Purdue   82
(18) Arizona      91  Stanford      52
(23) Cincinnati   92  Tulane        56
 
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard Roundup — 1/1/17

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2017 at 6:00 am
Print Friendly

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana   117  Orlando      104
OT  Atlanta   114  San Antonio  112
Detroit   107  Miami         98Portland   95  Minnesota     89
Toronto   123  L.A. Lakers  114

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT  Toronto      5  Detroit        4
Washington   2  Ottawa         1
SO  Anaheim      4  Philadelphia   3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
OT  Pittsburgh     27  Cleveland       24
Minnesota      38  Chicago         10
New England    35  Miami           14
Cincinnati     27  Baltimore       10
Tampa Bay      17  Carolina        16
Tennessee      24  Houston         17
Philadelphia   27  Dallas          13
N-Y Jets       30  Buffalo         10
Indianapolis   24  Jacksonville    20
Arizona        44  Los Angeles      6
N-Y Giants     19  Washington      10
Atlanta        38  New Orleans     32
Denver         24  Oakland          6
Seattle        25  San Francisco   23
Kansas City    37  San Diego       27
Green Bay      31  Detroit         24

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(13) Butler       78  Providence    61
OT  Minnesota         91  (15) Purdue   82
(18) Arizona      91  Stanford      52
(23) Cincinnati   92  Tulane        56
 
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement