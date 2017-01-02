iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Millions of Americans use medical devices such as pacemakers for regulating the heart’s contractions. But a new cyber threat could have potentially deadly outcomes, and now the Food and Drug Administration is taking actions to deal with the issue.

The FDA has issued recommendations to the medical device companies to change their security apparatus because many of these devices virtually have hard-wired passwords that can be easily hacked.

