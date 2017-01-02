iStock/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — The family of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car accident is now suing Apple, saying that the company never “warned users” of the potential dangers of driving while using its FaceTime app.

The parents of the little girl believe she would still be alive today if Apple had implemented an iPhone feature that would have automatically disabled FaceTime based on technology that calculates highway speeds.

