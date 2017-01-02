Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — The San Francisco 49ers officially cut ties with its head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke Sunday night.

“I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. “These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally.”

Their firings come after San Francisco finished out the regular season with a record of 2-14 after falling to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 25-23. That puts the 49ers out of playoff contention and leaves them with the second worst record in the National Football Conference.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary,” York said. “The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing.”

“We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen,” he added. “That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”

