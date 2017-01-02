DALLAS — A Texas family is suing Apple over the death of their daughter. On Christmas Eve in 2014, the car with a Dallas-area family in it was hit by a car driven by a man who was using Apple’s Facetime app on his iphone at the time of the accident. The family’s five-year-old daughter died. The family is now suing Apple in a California court, seeking damages for the death, accusing Apple of not implementing iphone features that would automatically disable Facetime based on technology that calculates highway speeds. No comment from Apple. The family says Apple knew there was a danger because Apple patented a lockout feature in 2008.