(DENVER) — It's official: Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak has stepped down.

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach,” Kubiak, 55, said in a statement Monday. “I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.”

It had been reported earlier that Kubiak was expected to step down after two years with the team because of health concerns.

“I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos,” he said in the statement.

Under his leadership, the Broncos went 21-11 over the past two regular seasons and took home the Super Bowl title last year.

“I’m not sure what my future holds, but I know that I’ll always consider myself a Bronco,” Kubiak said. “This team is in good hands with a lot of outstanding people, and I expect great things ahead for the Denver Broncos.”

