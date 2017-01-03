TYLER – The weigh-in period for the 5th annual Lighten Up East Texas is underway through the end of February. Created by the Fit City Tyler Coalition, this free weight loss event challenges individuals, teams and communities to have friendly competition while losing weight and improving their health. Anyone in East Texas, over the age of 18, can take part in the program. Terrance Ates, with the North East Texas Public Health District, says participants will receive entries into a grand prize drawing for every 5% of weight that is lost. Among the prizes, a man and a woman will each win $5,000. You can go to LightenUpEastTexas.com for more details.