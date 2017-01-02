ABC News(NEW YORK) — Dynamic compression is a process athletes and fitness fans are embracing to treat a variety of conditions. Marco Nunez, head training coach for the Lakers, regularly uses the pulse compression device on all players.

“I would not travel without NormaTec. I would not have my training room without a NormaTec. It kind of gets the lactic acid out of the body, out of the legs, and you kind of feel more refreshed for the day,” Nunez said.

When it comes to injuries, some feel the NormaTec makes the difference between playing the next game or just sitting out.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.