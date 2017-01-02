Kevin Mazur/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Billie Lourd is speaking out for the first time since her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away. The Scream Queens actress posted an Instagram photo of her herself as a child with her mom and grandma, along with a message to fans.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she writes. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Fisher died on December 27, after she went into cardiac arrest while on an airplane. She was 60. Reynolds died of a stroke a day later, at the age of 84.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, confirmed to ABC News that they would be having a joint funeral for the two iconic actresses.

