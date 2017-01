TYLER – A Tyler argument has resulted in the arrest of two persons. Daquion Ray Wheeler, 21, and Darshae Lashaun Calloway, 19, both of Tyler, were arrested on New Year’s Day. They were arrested in a yard on Texas College Road. They have been charged with aggravated assault. They are said to have pulled knives and were trying to cut each other. The situation calmed down when an officer pulled his taser. Witnesses say the altercation stemmed from an argument over a hat.