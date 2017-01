TYLER – A person, out for a walk, has been robbed in Tyler. It happened shortly before 12:45 Monday afternoon on East Vance Street. The victim, a 73 year old Hispanic male, says a car pulled up next to him. The driver got out, displaying a handgun tucked into his waistband. He then began struggling with the victim. He punched him in the face, took his wallet, then drove away. The victim received minor injuries. The suspect was described as a heavy set Hispanic male.