Lane Kiffin Leaves Alabama One Week Early

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2017 at 5:01 pm

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Lane Kiffin is no longer the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced Monday.

"We made the decision because it was in the best interest of our players, our program and for Lane for him to assume his duties at Florida Atlantic," Saban told ESPN. "We mutually agreed that this was best for both programs."

Kiffin had already accepted the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic University, but was expected to coach the team through the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Saturday, Jan 9.

Steve Sarkisian, who was named Kiffin's successor, will be in charge of Alabama's offense for the championship game against Clemson.

