Blues Defeat Blackhawks 4-1 in Winter Classic

iStock/Thinkstock(ST. LOUIS) -- A crowd of 46,000 people sat in the freezing cold rain in Busch Stadium to watch the hometown St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the ninth annual NHL Winter Classic.

The Blues defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 in the Central Division clash.

Blackhawks' forward Artem Anisimiov got the scoring started for Chicago early in the first period, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead. The Blues answered in the second period on a goal by Patrik Berglund to tie the score.

In the third, the score reamined tied until Blues' start Vladimir Tarasenko scored in front of the net to give the Blues their first lead of the game at 2-1. Tarasenko scored under two minutes later to make it 3-1, and an empty net goal by Alex Steen sealed the Blues victory.

After the game, Tarasenko said his goals were important, but it was more important his tema one the game.

"We have a great team, a great captain, great goalie," he said. "We really need these two points, especially against Chicago."

As for playing a game outdoors, Blues' defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was excited.

"After the game when you stop and take a look and we salute the crowd. I don't know about these guys but it's probably the coolest thing I've been a part of."

It is just the third time in nine Winter Classics that the home team has been victorious.

