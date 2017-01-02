Twitter China Chief Leaving Seven Months After She Was Hired

Aaron Durand (@everydaydude) for Twitter, Inc.(HONG KONG) -- After just seven months on the job, Twitter China's operations chief is leaving the company.

Kathy Chen, the outgoing managing director of Greater China at Twitter who was hired in April, announced the news in a series of tweets.

"Now that the Twitter [Asia Pacific] team is working directly with Chinese advertisers, this is the right time for me to leave the company," she said in one tweet.

Chen said her team had grown their advertiser base for Greater China almost 400 percent in two years while China has continued to block the social media site.

The next step for the executive, after working for Cisco, Microsoft and now Twitter, will be to "take some time off to recharge, study about different cultures and then pursue more international business opportunities."

Chen added in another tweet: "Working at Twitter has opened my mind, my passion is to connect people to the world through cross-cultural communications & businesses."

