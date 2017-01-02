iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The customs processing system at a number of U.S. airports was hit with a temporary outage Monday night, causing delays for travelers, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the outage was “temporary” and that the agency was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.”

“CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online,” the agency said in a statement. “Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

It was unclear how many airports were affected, but several reported delays.

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int’l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

Delays at JFK Airport in New York were 90 minutes, according to the Port Authority.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.