At Least 4 Dead After Tornado Moves Through Alabama

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2017 at 9:46 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(REHOBETH, Ala.) -- At least four people are dead after a tornado hit in Rehobeth, Alabama, according to the state's governor.

"Just spoke w/ Houston Co Sheriff Donald Valenza. Confirmed 4 fatalities in one structure in Rehobeth area. Prayers for those impacted today," Gov. Robert Bentley tweeted Monday.

The Houston County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched down in Rehobeth and said there were downed trees and power lines, as well as major flooding.

The amount of structural damage was not immediately clear.

