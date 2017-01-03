Temporary Outage Strikes Airport Customs System, Sparking Delays

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The customs processing system at a number of U.S. airports was hit with an hours-long outage Monday night, causing delays for travelers, officials said.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the outage lasted from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and the agency "took immediate action to address the issue and CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures at airports experiencing the disruption," according to an updated statement.



"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards," the updated statement said. "At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature.”

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

Delays at JFK Airport in New York were 90 minutes, according to the Port Authority.

