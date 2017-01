GRAND SALINE — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help locating a man who ran from authorities. According to KETK, the Grand Saline Police Department released a statement saying Kenneth Shane Henson is wanted in Van Zandt County after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. Henson was last seen running in a wooded area on County Road 1308. Contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, 903-567-4133 or Crime Stoppers, with any information.