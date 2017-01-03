Paul Drinkwater/NBC(NEW YORK) — Ever since Arnold Schwarzenegger was annouced as the host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, filling the spot vacated by President-elect Donald Trump, everyone wondered what his new catchphrase would be, and we got our answer when the show debuted on Monday night.

“You’re terminated,” Schwarzenegger barked, referencing his famous line from The Terminator, as TV personality Carrie Keagan became the first casualty of the season.

After Schwarzenegger divided the 16 contestants by gender the men — Team Arete — against the women — Team Prima. For their first challenge, the teams were asked to prepare a live demonstration of his adviser Tyra Banks’ makeup line. It should have been an easy assignment for the women, but the men — led by Culture Club’s Boy George — pulled of the upset.

In a second challenge, the teams shot commercials for Trident gum, and once again it was the guys who came out the winners. This time, project manager Carnie Wilson, of the pop trio Wilson Phillips, was sent packing, with Arnold following up his “You’re “terminated” line with another of his classic movie quotes, “Hasta la vista, baby.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.