(REHOBETH, Ala.) — Four people died after a tree fell on their mobile home in Alabama and a man drowned in Florida after severe weather swept across the South on Monday.

The four people who died were all in one structure in the Rehobeth, Alabama area, near the Florida border, according to Alabama’s governor, Robert Bentley.

Just spoke w/ Houston Co Sheriff Donald Valenza. Confirmed 4 fatalities in one structure in Rehobeth area. Prayers for those impacted today. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) January 3, 2017

An electrical fire also struck the Rehobeth Baptist Church during the storm, causing damages to the church and surrounding buildings, according to Kris Ware from the Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said they were not sure how much structural damage the area suffered and said there was also “major flooding.”

Floodwaters in across the state line in Walton County, Florida are being blamed for the death of a 70-year-old, who was found submerged not far from his travel trailer.

