Today is Tuesday January 03, 2017
Five Dead After Tornado, Severe Weather Sweeps Across South

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 5:59 am
iStock/Thinkstock(REHOBETH, Ala.) — Four people died after a tree fell on their mobile home in Alabama and a man drowned in Florida after severe weather swept across the South on Monday.

The four people who died were all in one structure in the Rehobeth, Alabama area, near the Florida border, according to Alabama’s governor, Robert Bentley.

An electrical fire also struck the Rehobeth Baptist Church during the storm, causing damages to the church and surrounding buildings, according to Kris Ware from the Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said they were not sure how much structural damage the area suffered and said there was also “major flooding.”

Floodwaters in across the state line in Walton County, Florida are being blamed for the death of a 70-year-old, who was found submerged not far from his travel trailer.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

