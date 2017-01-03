Today is Tuesday January 03, 2017
Trump Says North Korea Nuclear ICBM ‘Won’t Happen’

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 3:50 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump tweeted Monday night that North Korea will not be able to develop a nuclear weapon that is capable of reaching the United States, saying, "It won't happen!"

 

 

North Korea has conducted several medium- and long-range missile tests in recent years.

Trump has been vocal about his planned nuclear weapons policy, saying that the U.S. needs to "greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear capabilities.

 

 

It wasn't immediately clear if Trump was referring to increasing the number of weapons or modernizing existing systems.


