It wasn't immediately clear if Trump was referring to increasing the number of weapons or modernizing existing systems.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes

North Korea has conducted several medium- and long-range missile tests in recent years. Trump has been vocal about his planned nuclear weapons policy, saying that the U.S. needs to "greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear capabilities.

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump tweeted Monday night that North Korea will not be able to develop a nuclear weapon that is capable of reaching the United States, saying, "It won't happen!"

Trump Says North Korea Nuclear ICBM ‘Won’t Happen’

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 3:50 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump tweeted Monday night that North Korea will not be able to develop a nuclear weapon that is capable of reaching the United States, saying, "It won't happen!"

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

North Korea has conducted several medium- and long-range missile tests in recent years.



Trump has been vocal about his planned nuclear weapons policy, saying that the U.S. needs to "greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear capabilities.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

It wasn't immediately clear if Trump was referring to increasing the number of weapons or modernizing existing systems.



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back