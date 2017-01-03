ABC News(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday morning that while the president-elect is putting North Korea "on notice," he’s also "not making policy at the moment" regarding his tweet that the East Asian nation will not be able to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.

Donald Trump ‘Not Making Policy at the Moment’ on N. Korea, Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 6:36 am

