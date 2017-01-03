ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel kicked off 2017 with a special primetime episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelor on Monday night. The latest bachelor is Nick Viall, the 36-year-old from Milwaukee who was a contestant on The Bachelorette two years in a row, AND a participant in last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Kimmel devoted much of his show to the premiere of The Bachelor, following a cold open with Jimmy watching the show with Kaityn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman, two women from past seasons of The Bachelorette, both of whom dumped Nick.

Kimmel made fun of the show’s contestants, some 30 women competing for the attention of Nick, in particular a woman who dressed in a shark costume yet insisted she was a dolphin, and a 24-year-old woman with a nanny who looks after her.

Nick joined Kimmel for an awkward chat that revealed little, especially with the season premiere having just wrapped. He was charming and pleasant but unwilling to divulge much, including whether he kissed anyone on New Year’s Eve.

Also of fascination to Kimmel was a woman named Liz whom Nick knew intimately from Bachelor in Paradise. Yet in spite of this, there was some question as to whether he recognized her when they saw each other for the first time since they hooked up. Nick explained to Jimmy that while it had been some time, Liz’s coyness threw him for a loop and he doubted whether he could be certain it was her.

Later, with an awkwardly positioned Kaitlyn and Andi on the couch with Nick, Kimmel picked his guess for the final four for this season: Rachel, Danielle, Corinne and Vanessa.

