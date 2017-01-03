Tim Warner/Getty Images(CINCINNATI) – Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly getting into a confrontation with a man and then failing to comply with law enforcement.

Jail documents show that after the initial confrontation where Jones pushed and poked a man in the eye, the 10-year NFL veteran allegedly head-butted an officer as he was being put in a police car. Jones then spit on a nurse’s hand while being booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Hamilton County Jail records say Jones was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance.

Jones has had a number of run-ins with the law since being drafted sixth overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2005. He was suspended the entire 2007 season and failed to find work with an NFL team in 2009.

Jones played in all 16 games for the Bengals this season.

