ABIR SULTAN/AFP/Getty Images(JERUSALEM) — After months of an initial probe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now officially the subject of a criminal investigation for alleged corruption. Police questioned Netanyahu for more than three hours at his residence in Jerusalem. Authorities allege that the prime minister received illicit gifts from businessmen. Though Netanyahu denies all wrongdoing, the Attorney General said evidence has mounted over the last month to turn an initial probe into a full-blown investigation. Most legal experts in Israel do believe an indictment is coming, but it’s unclear when. If charged, Netanyahu would not legally be forced to resign. Only a conviction would do that. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Israeli Prime Minister Questioned in Corruption Investigation

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 8:44 am

