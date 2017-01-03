Today is Tuesday January 03, 2017
Bulls' Butler Ties Record, Becomes Eighth Player To Score 50 This Season

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 9:14 am
Thomas Northcut/iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) – With another 50-point game, Jimmy Butler tied an NBA league record by becoming the eighth different player to reach the mark in a season.

Butler scored 52 points to propel the Chicago Bulls to a 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. He joins Houston’s James Harden, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins, Washington’s John Wall, Golden State’s Klay Thompson and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis on the list of player who have scored 50 in a game.

Six players who have previously reached the mark have yet to do so this season.

