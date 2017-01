Bill Coates hosts Sportstalk Tuesday at 4pm from the Kidd-Jones Studio. 92.1 FM “The Team” makes it’s debut this week. Mickey Spagnola discusses the Cowboys and their playoff preparations at 4:30pm. Sportstalk looks ahead to this week’s NFL playoff matchups, college football’s national championship game and the NFL future of Texas Tech quarterback and former Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes Jr.