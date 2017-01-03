HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico counties continue to lead all others in the entire Permian Basin in oil and gas production. The Hobbs News-Sun reports data from the state agencies of Texas and New Mexico show Lea County leads the Permian Basin in oil while Eddy County tops in natural gas. The agencies say both exceed production of the more than two dozen Texas counties in the Permian Basin. The Texas Railroad Commission and the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division track and publish production data for their respective states. NMOCD reported crude oil production in Lea County topped 70.9 million barrels in 2015, compared to Eddy County’s 65.8 million. Meanwhile, Midland County, Texas, produced 47.3 million barrels of crude in 2015. Preliminary data through September suggests similar numbers for both counties by end of 2016.