Bill Pugliano/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump Tuesday morning threatened General Motors with a border tax on its vehicles assembled at a GM factory in Mexico, tweeting that the company is sending the Chevy Cruze to the United States tax-free. "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border,” he wrote. “Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" General Motors responded, saying in a statement it assembles the Cruze sedan in the United States and the hatchback version in Mexico. "General Motors manufacturers the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio. All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM’s assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S.," GM said. The company announced in mid-December it would be cutting 1,300 jobs at a plant in Detroit in March and would start temporarily cutting production at several U.S. factories this month, including the plant in Lordstown, where the Chevy Cruze sedan is assembled. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 9:55 am

