ABC News (WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump criticized the vote by House Republicans to put the independent Office of Congressional Ethics under control of the Ethics Committee — a move that Democrats slammed.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it…….may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Trump’s opposition to the vote marks his first real break with Congressional Republicans.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacted to the surprise vote by GOP House members.

“Republicans claim they want to ‘drain the swamp,’ but the night before the new Congress gets sworn in, the House GOP has eliminated the only independent ethics oversight of their actions,” she said. “Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress.”

