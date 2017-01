WASKOM – A death of a Harrison County man is under investigation today. Waskom police are hoping an autopsy report will shed more light on the death of the man. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found by his sister Monday afternoon. He was found face down on the floor of his home with a knife in his chest. It’s hoped the autopsy will be able to tell if the death was accidental or they have a homicide on their hands.