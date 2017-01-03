mj0007/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — One day after voting to dramatically restructure the Office of Congressional Ethics, House Republicans have decided to withdraw the controversial measure. GOP leadership, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Leader Kevin McCarthy, had spoken out against the provision, which was approved late last night and would have put the independent office under the jurisdiction and purview of a congressional committee.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.