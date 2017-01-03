iStock/Thinkstock(REHOBETH, Ala.) — Two relatives and two friends were killed in Rehobeth, Alabama, when a tree fell on a mobile home during a severe storm that toppled trees, downed power lines and left power outages, officials said.

There were seven people total in the mobile home during the Monday night incident, said Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama. The three survivors were not injured, Ware told ABC News, as the tree fell on the side of the trailer where just the four victims were.

The group was together celebrating a football game, Ware said.

Two of the victims — Ramona Michelle Lewis, 53, and Amanda Blair, 27, — were related, and the other two victims — Carla Lambert and Terina Brookshire — were friends, Ware said. The names were provided by Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, Ware said, and the ages for Lambert and Brookshire were not given.

The Rehobeth area — near the Georgia and Florida borders — suffered major flooding, power outages, and downed trees and power lines during the storm, Ware said. Some power outages remain Tuesday and some schools in the Rehobeth area are closed, Ware said.

Twelve tornadoes were reported across Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, although none were confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

A fifth storm-related death was reported in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, where authorities say 70-year-old William Patrick Corley died from an accidental drowning. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found his car partially underwater and his body floating nearby. No foul play was suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday heavy rain is expected to move into the Carolinas, the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. Some strong storms are possible in the Carolinas and Florida.

