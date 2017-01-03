JACKSONVILLE – A burglary suspect has been arrested in Jacksonville. And he may be responsible for numerous burglaries in the area. Arrested was Francisco Soto-Rangel. Officers found him after coming upon a burglary-in-progress at Atwood Finance Pawn Shop on North Bolton Street. His truck was found behind a neighboring business. Inside the truck they found stolen property matching descriptions from multiple burglaries previously reported to the police. They soon found the suspect.

According to the department’s Face Book page, when they tried to take him into custody, he attempted to assault the officers and flee. He was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. A set of keys were also found on Soto-Rangel that belonged to a previously reported stolen truck.

Charged with burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, he was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. They say Soto-Rangel is a suspect in several area burglaries, and the investigation is continuing.