Today is Tuesday January 03, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

“Bachelor” Terminates Arnold's “Apprentice” — Ratings Drop 35% Without Trump

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 12:14 pm
Print Friendly

Paul Drinkwater/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — When it came to watching TV on Monday night, viewers apparently said, “Hasta la vista, baby” to Arnold Schwarzenegger and his newly-rebranded Celebrity Apprentice

The reality show, whose former star had to vacate the post for his new gig as President of the United States, saw its Donald Trump-free debut drop 35% from its Monday night debut in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The show went up against the debut of ABC’s The Bachelor, and that’s the show to which viewers gave their roses. The first night of Nick Viall’s latest search for love ended the night as the most-watched show, with 6.6 million viewers, according to the publication.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

“Bachelor” Terminates Arnold's “Apprentice” — Ratings Drop 35% Without Trump

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 12:14 pm
Print Friendly

Paul Drinkwater/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — When it came to watching TV on Monday night, viewers apparently said, “Hasta la vista, baby” to Arnold Schwarzenegger and his newly-rebranded Celebrity Apprentice

The reality show, whose former star had to vacate the post for his new gig as President of the United States, saw its Donald Trump-free debut drop 35% from its Monday night debut in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The show went up against the debut of ABC’s The Bachelor, and that’s the show to which viewers gave their roses. The first night of Nick Viall’s latest search for love ended the night as the most-watched show, with 6.6 million viewers, according to the publication.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement