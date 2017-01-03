Steve Raymer/Getty Images(FLAT ROCK, Mich.) – Ford announced at a news conference Tuesday plans to add 700 jobs while expanding a Michigan plant.

The company also says the revamped plant in Flat Rock, Michigan will aid in the investment in electric vehicles.

“A 700 million dollar investment and 700 new new U.S. jobs, resulting in the transformation of this plant into one of the world’s most flexible and high tech manufacturing centers,” CEO Mark Fields said.

The company says the goal is for the plant to be able to handle the production of high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles. Ford plans to roll out 13 electrified vehicle in the next five years.

Fields also announced that Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.5 billion dollar plant in Mexico.

