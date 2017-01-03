JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A flight traveling from San Antonio to Orlando had to be diverted after a pressurization issue developed during the trip. Southwest Airlines said in an emailed statement that the flight was diverted to Jacksonville, Florida, after the issue occurred Monday. There were no injuries. The airline says the captain initiated a controlled descent after the pressurization issue developed, and the plane landed in Jacksonville and taxied to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was removed from service, and a replacement was brought in. The airline did not elaborate on the nature of the pressurization issue. Southwest says the affected passengers arrived in Orlando four hours late.