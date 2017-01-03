TYLER – Smith County commissioners have taken action that could lead to the sale of the old Carlton Hotel in downtown Tyler. Public information officer Casey Murphy said the commissioners court approved, at Tuesday’s meeting, hiring a real estate brokerage firm to market the property. She said this is designed to gauge the public’s interest in the building at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Elm Street. If there is interest, the commissioner’s could then approve the sale at a later date. Built in 1954, the building had housed county offices until 2013. The county rejected a $475,000 offer for the building a couple of years ago.