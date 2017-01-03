Taco Bell Announces ‘New Year’s Commitments,’ Changes to Menu

Geri Lavrov / Contributor via Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Taco Bell has announced some New Year's resolutions that may appeal to its customers looking to be healthier in the New Year.

The Mexican fast food chain said Tuesday its menu would be healthier, removing its "XL" soda cups, removing "all antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken," getting rid of preservatives and additives wherever possible by next year, and cutting sodium by 10 percent after the brand's 15 percent reduction in salt since 2008.

Taco Bell also said it would extend its cage-free egg commitment from using them just on the breakfast menu, to serving "100% cage-free egg ingredients across the core menu" by 2018.

But not everything on the menu is on the chopping block.

"Taco Bell doesn’t think choosing food you feel good about should come at the cost of breaking the bank – so fans can expect the $1 All Day Menu and $5 Box to continue," said the press release. "And, because moderation is key – and more realistic – those uniquely Taco Bell, craveable, cheesy, often-indulgent items are here to stay."

Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, also committed to creating 100,000 jobs in the U.S. by 2022 and hiring 1.5 million young adults by 2027.

