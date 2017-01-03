iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street began the first trading day of the year with solid gains, despite a drop in oil prices.

The Dow jumped 119.16 (+0.60 percent) to finish at 19,881.76.

The Nasdaq gained 45.97 (+0.85 percent) to close at 5,429.08, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,257.83, up 19.00 (+0.85 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices sunk over 2 percent, about $53 a barrel.

Winners and Losers: Despite criticism on Twitter from President-elect Donald Trump, General Motors Co. finished the session nearly 1 percent higher. Trump tweeted Tuesday: “General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!”

GM responded by saying its Cruze sedan was manufactured in Lordstown, Ohio, but the hatchback version was made in Mexico.

Shares in Tesla Motors sunk over 2 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday after reporting “production challenges” from its Autopilot software that caused about 2,750 vehicles to not be delivered on time.

