New York Jets’ Coach Shake Up

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.) -- Black Monday has already taken place in the National Football League, but that didn't stop the New York Jets from making major changes Tuesday.

First was Chan Gailey, the Jets' offensive coordinator, who announced his retirement. This was to be expected, however, as Gailey said in a statement released by the team he informed Jets' head coach Todd Bowles that this would be his final season.

Next came Bowles' decision to fire five position coaches: Kevin Patullo (quarterbacks), Marcel Shipp (running backs), Pepper Johnson (defensive line), Mark Collins (outside linebackers) and Joe Danna (defensive backs).

The Jets finished 5-11 this season.

