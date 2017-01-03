Minnesota Fires Head Coach Tracy Claeys

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 4:37 pm

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) -- Minnesota University has fired head football coach Tracy Claeys after meeting with school officials and athletic director Mark Coyle on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Claeys came under fire for the tweet below, where he voiced support for a player boycott following the university's suspension on 10 players following a Title IX investigation into alleged sexual assault. The ban only lasted two days, and Claeys said he should've used different language, but still supported his players.

Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world! 〽️🏈 — GoldenGopherHFC (@GoldenGopherHFC) December 16, 2016

Coyle said he would speak with Claeys in a statement last week after he took time to reflect on the season as a whole. Clayes was 9-4 on the season, including a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. He was signed until 2018.

